Attorney Naomi Dewey to Lead Talk on ‘Risks (and Benefits) of Having Help in the Home’

By Bowen Huang for Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray | July 19, 2013 | 12:03 p.m.

Tim Buynak, managing partner of the law firm of Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray, has announced the firm’s free breakfast seminar at its Santa Barbara office at 820 State St., fourth floor.

Dewey
Naomi Dewey

From 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, the public is invited to learn about “The Risks (and Benefits) of Having Help in the Home: Legal Updates on Caregivers, Housekeepers & Domestic Staff” presented by principal Naomi Dewey.

Dewey is an employment lawyer with experience advising clients on how to manage, and where possible avoid, the risks inherent in the employer/employee relationship. From pre-employment reference checks through to termination, she counsels clients on all aspects of the rights and responsibilities that employers have when it comes to managing employees.

Dewey closely follows legislation and case law that impacts the employment law field, and has a special interest in helping people navigate the process of hiring in-home caregivers, domestic staff and support for their loved ones.

This seminar will help you understand the legal issues surrounding housekeepers, health-care aides, caregivers and babysitters, and update you on pending changes in the law that could significantly impact the way caregivers are paid.

A complimentary breakfast including organic fruit, coffee, tea, juices and pastries will be served.

Space is limited to the first 30 guests to RSVP by calling 805.966.7000 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Bowen Huang is a legal administrative assistant for Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray.

 
