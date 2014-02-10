Ambrecht & Associates Attorney to Give Talk on ‘Buying the American Dream — or Nightmare?’

J. Lee Johnson — an attorney specializing in complex estates and trusts, tax planning for both U.S. and international clients and IRS tax controversy matters — will present before the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors on Tuesday, Feb 25.

The talk, titled “Buying the American Dream — or Nightmare? The Tax Consequences of U.S. Real Estate Purchases by Foreign Persons,” is scheduled from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at SBAOR, 1415 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

In his international practice, Johnson represents Americans with assets or family members abroad; Americans living abroad; U.S. residents who are citizens of another country and may have assets abroad; and non-U.S. citizens who are planning to immigrate to the U.S. or who own property in the U.S.

Johnson also advises individuals and families in all stages of the estate planning process — from the initial creation of complex estate plans, to the updating of such plans and, finally, in the post-death administration of estates and trusts.

Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree from Principia College in Elsah, Ill., in 1994, then went on to earn his juris doctorate degree from the University of Missouri School of Law in 1998 and his master of laws degree in estate planning from the University of Miami School of Law in 2009, where he graduated first in his class.

He has been chosen to be a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and was recently awarded a STEP Advanced Certificate in International Succession and Probate with Distinction. Johnson is also a member of the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council, the American Bar Association and the Santa Barbara County Bar Association.

He is licensed to practice law in California, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and the U.S. Tax Court.

To RSVP for this free seminar, contact Emily Parker at 805.565.3990 or [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Ambrecht & Associates.