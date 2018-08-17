Attorneys Give Closing Arguments After 3-Month Refugio Oil Spill Criminal Case

Jurors heard closing arguments this week after three months of testimony in the Refugio Oil Spill criminal trial against Plains All American Pipeline, the operator of the ruptured Line 901 that runs along Santa Barbara County’s Gaviota Coast.

The Texas-based company operates two pipelines in the county, which were both shut down after the May 19, 2015 rupture spilled an estimated 123,228 gallons of crude oil along the coastline and into the ocean.

Plains is charged with 15 criminal counts related to the spill, including that it knew or should have known its acts or omissions would cause a spill, knowingly discharged a pollutant into state waters, deposited petroleum into the ocean, its oil caused the death of marine mammals and birds, and failed to follow material provisions of its oil spill response plan, specifically failing to notify the National Response Center of a spill within an hour.

Trial testimony started May 14, when Santa Barbara County firefighters talked about finding oil in the water, tracing it to the source, and sounding the alarm with emergency notifications.

Attorneys from the prosecution and defense gave closing arguments Thursday and Friday, setting the stage for the jury to start deliberations.

Nothing the attorneys say is evidence in the case, but they used the time as a way to summarize the last three months of testimony, including pipeline inspection results, the company’s oil spill response plan, a timeline of the spill response, and other related issues.

Prosecuting attorneys, from the California Attorney General’s Office and county District Attorney’s Office, argued that Plains knew about the external corrosion on Line 901 (which caused the spill) and should have known that its actions, or failure to act, would cause a leak.

They also talked about the response timeline after the spill was discovered.

Plains personnel were on the scene of the spill fairly quickly since they had been in the area for a scheduled oil spill drill, but were not the ones to notify the National Response Center or California Office of Emergency Services, according to previous testimony: Santa Barbara County officials did.

The company's designated notification person did not notify the NRC until 2:54 p.m., which was more than an hour after Plains personnel knew Line 901 had ruptured, according to trial testimony.

Prosecutors have argued that the company failed to follow part of its own response plan by failing to make the notification within an hour, while defense attorneys have argued that the one-hour timeline was not as important since responders already knew about the spill.

Attorneys for Plains argued that Plains did not knowingly cause the spill, and that the case is not about hindsight.

The company's most recent inspection results before the spill, from 2012, indicated the wall thickness at the rupture site was much thicker than it really was, according to testimony.

No individual employees are named as defendants in this case, though one, James Buchanan, had been charged for his alleged failure to notify authorities within one hour of the spill being confirmed.

The charges have since been dropped, and he testified in the case and appeared in the courtroom audience during closing arguments.

