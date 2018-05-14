Attorneys Deliver Opening Statements in Refugio Oil Spill Criminal Trial

A Santa Barbara County firefighter described tracking an oil slick to the source, a ruptured pipeline, as the first witness in the criminal case against Plains All American Pipeline, LP, the company responsible for the May 19, 2015, Refugio Oil Spill.

The jury trial started Monday in Judge James Herman’s courtroom, with opening arguments from the prosecutors, which includes attorneys from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and the California Attorney General’s Office, and the defense, representing Plains.

The Texas-based company owns and operates two pipelines that transport crude oil and gas from offshore oil platforms in Santa Barbara County. The 10-mile segment that runs along the Gaviota Coast, Line 901, ruptured and released an estimated 123,228 gallons of crude oil in the Refugio Oil Spill.

Plains faces criminal charges in the trial, including allegations that it knowingly discharged a pollutant into state waters, failed to notify proper authorities and violated California Fish and Game Code, related to the illegal taking of animals (birds and marine mammals allegedly killed by the spill).

County Fire Department Engineer Damien Manuele, who worked at Station 18 in Gaviota at the time, was getting ready to participate in an oil spill response drill when he and his crew were dispatched to a report of a possible gas leak in the Arroyo Quemada area, he testified Monday.

The drill participants had just started to gather: representatives from the Fire Department, the county Office of Emergency Management, Freeport-McMoRan, which operates a nearby oil facility and would have the simulated spill, and Plains.

The engine crew drove through an “incredibly strong smell” and parked at Refugio State Beach so they could investigate on foot, Manuele said.

He described walking along the railroad tracks, on the ocean side of Highway 101, and seeing the oil slick on the ocean from the bluffs.

Responders weren’t initially sure where the oil was coming from, but determined it was too big to be natural seepage, so they reported a major incident, he said.

While standing on the bluffs, “we’re watching it actually get bigger and move down the coast with the current,” Manuele said.

He described county fire personnel finding oil flowing down a bluff onto the beach — the flow was “equivalent to opening up a hydrant, he said — and tracked it “upstream” to a culvert, which had oil flowing from the ruptured pipeline under Highway 101 and the railroad tracks, to the beach.

Prosecutors played video footage in court that Manuele took that day, showing flowing oil and the large, black pool at the rupture site, on the north side of Highway 101.

Manuele said he and firefighter Jason Orr threw rocks and shoveled dirt into the culvert to try and stop the flow to the ocean.

“There was not much else for us to do other than try to build a dam, which we do in hazmat,” he said.

The dam was “very rudimentary but it ended up working in the end,” after about half an hour, he said.

He said he borrowed the shovel from Plains employees who were on scene with a truck, including two who were going to participate in the drill.

Kevin Weichbrod from the District Attorney’s Office delivered opening statements for the prosecution team, and Gary S. Lincenberg of Bird Marella spoke for the defense.

Each served as a preview of strategies for the trial, and if their presentations are any indication, the trial will have mountains of technical testimony related to oil transportation pipeline operations, inspections, regulations, and oil spill response.

Weichbrod said evidence will show that the oil spill “wasn’t some form of misfortune” but was a foreseeable, preventable event.

He talked about pipeline corrosion — which regulators pegged as the cause of the rupture — and said Plains did not know whether its inspection data was accurate or not, since digs often showed more corrosion than the in-line inspection tools indicated.

The ruptured section of pipe was 89-percent corroded, meaning it only had 11 percent of its wall thickness left, he said.

Weichbrod talked about wildlife rescue efforts as part of the oil spill response and showed the jury multiple pictures of oiled birds and marine mammals.

He said experts tracked Line 901 oil all the way south to Orange County.

Lincenberg, in his opening statements, said federal regulators at the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration had the same information Plains did, in terms of inspection results before the spill, and had no criticism other than some record-keeping issues.

He told jurors to take evidence over emotion, and said that many of them probably came into the case with some preconceived notions.

Lincenberg spent time name-dropping company founders and employees, calling them “hardworking men and women” who care about the safe transport of oil and gas, and noting the several California offices Plains has.

He also got into some technical specifics of in-line inspection results.

Pipeline inspections in 2012 said the ruptured portion of the pipeline had 55-percent wall thickness, Lincenberg said, adding that the 2015 inspection results were not available before the spill.

“We understood that pipe to be five times thicker than it actually was,” he said.

The criminal indictment against Plains was announced on May 17, 2016, and two days later, on the one-year anniversary of the Refugio Oil Spill, PHMSA released its final investigative report.

Regulators concluded that Plains failed to detect the rupture or the external corrosion that caused it.

The criminal trial is expected to last about three months in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .