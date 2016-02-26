Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 3:18 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Attorneys Handling Paula Lopez DUI Case Close to Plea Deal

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | February 26, 2016 | 11:02 a.m.

Attorneys handling the Paula Lopez Ochoa DUI case expect to have a resolution in two weeks when they return to Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Lopez, a former KEYT and KCOY television news anchor, was arrested Sept. 8 in a Goleta parking lot and charged with six misdemeanors, including driving under the influence; driving with a blood-alcohol content over .15; resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer; and two counts of battery on a peace officer.

The California Highway Patrol received a report of a silver Toyota Prius driving the wrong way on northbound Highway 101 near El Capitán State Beach west of Goleta and found the alleged car in the Sandpiper Golf Club parking lot, where Lopez was evaluated and arrested.

Deputy District Attorney John Savrnoch and defense attorney Steven Andrade are handling the criminal case and negotiating a plea deal.

Judge Thomas Anderle called the case “important litigation” in court Friday, and was glad to hear the attorneys say they were “working day and night” to get it resolved.

“We’re close already,” Andrade said. Lopez was not present in court.

Andrade wouldn’t comment on details of the deal, but said he’s hopeful the two sides can reach a “fair resolution” by the March 11 court date. 

Savrnoch, who works out of the District Attorney’s office in Lompoc, was chosen to avoid a potential conflict of interest since Lopez is married to retired Superior Court Judge Frank Ochoa.

Savrnoch will become a chief deputy district attorney in the Santa Barbara office later this month after Assistant District Attorney Gordon Auchincloss retires.

“It’s a pretty serious case,” Savrnoch said after Friday’s continuance.

“My argument is, I don’t care if they’re going the wrong way on Highway 101 or stopped at a DUI checkpoint, anyone who gets behind the wheel under the influence is dangerous,” he said.

Lopez has been involved in substance abuse treatment since her arrest, Savrnoch said.

She has spoken publicly about her ongoing battle with alcoholism and said she was getting medical treatment after a public intoxication arrest in July 2013 and a day-long disappearance earlier that year.

