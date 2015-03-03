Attorneys in Santa Ynez Valley DUI Trial Argue About Test Records

The defense attorney for a Santa Ynez Valley man charged with drunken driving and causing a 2012 crash that led to a local teacher’s death argued for the exclusion of records related to field sobriety test equipment.

Benjamin Bettencourt, 39, faces two charges related to driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 or higher in addition to a pair of enhancements of causing great bodily injury.

The passenger in his van, Jennifer Clark, 39, of Los Olivos, was critically injured in the Nov. 24, 2012, crash on Highway 246 between Solvang and Buellton. She died several days later at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Bettencourt’s attorney, Darryl Genis, has contested the field sobriety test and blood alcohol tests, plus challenged records related to both.

The two types of tests reportedly showed Bettencourt’s blood alcohol level exceeded 0.08.

In questioning of California Highway Patrol officers, Genis has focused on the policies and practices of maintaining the equipment used to conduct preliminary alcohol screenings of suspected drunken drivers.

The process calls for periodic accuracy checks and calibration procedures. But older CHP records for calibration tests weren’t available.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin Duffy said details about calibration done prior to the 2012 crashed were only recently uncovered after a colleague searched for the data mentioned in another case.

“It wasn’t easy to find,” Duffy said. “It literally was a needle in a haystack.”

He added he intends to call a retired CHP officer who reportedly conducted the calibration of the field sobriety test equipment before Bettencourt’s crash.

Genis also is challenging blood test results, originally conducted by a Department of Justice laboratory employee who left the job under a cloud.

The former employee, who reportedly now lives in Fresno, has not appeared at court when summoned.

Tensions between the defense attorney and prosecutor erupted again Tuesday. Genis alleged that the prosecutor was using body movements to indicate how CHP Officer Felipe Hernandez should answer defense attorney’s questions.

The allegation drew strong opposition from Duffy.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Rogelio Flores noted that the witnesses don’t testify behind screens and often look at either prosecutor or defense attorney.

“I saw nothing from here,” Flores said, adding Genis was raising red herrings that distract from a complicated case. “This is going to end right here.”

The court day ended early Tuesday afternoon because a juror became ill and the judge was reluctant to appoint an alternate since the trial is expected to extend at least into mid-March.

