ATV Rider Seriously Injured in Crash in Ballard Canyon Area

One person was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when an all-terrain vehicle crashed in the Ballard area of the Santa Ynez Valley.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department and AMR personnel responded to the scene of the accident on the 900 block of Ballard Canyon Road, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

The rider reportedly was trapped underneath the four-wheel ATV and received major injuries in the crash on private property, Eliason added.

A CalStar medical helicopter transported the 59-year-old male patient to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of major injuries, Eliason said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

