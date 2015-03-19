ATV Rider Suffers Moderate Injuries in Crash Near Pt. Sal

Santa Barbara County Fire Department paramedics helped to rescue an injured ATV rider near Pt. Sal on Thursday afternoon.

The rider suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The county's Copter 3 responded to a call for mutual aide from the Vandenberg Air Force Base Fire Department at about 2:45 p.m., Zaniboni said.

The ATV rider reportedly suffered an accident on the side of a hill near remote Pt. Sal, on the coast near the northern boundary of the base.

Two paramedics were hoisted down to the beach and secured the patient.

