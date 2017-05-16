Auchincloss, Kraus Join Visiting Nurse & Hospice Board

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC) has announced the addition of Gordon Auchincloss and Kenneth Kraus to its Board of Directors.

Auchincloss worked as a criminal prosecutor for the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s office for some 25 years before retiring in 2016. He served as a senior deputy district attorney, chief trial deputy and chief assistant district attorney.

He supervised prosecutions against elder abuse as well as the Communities Against Senior Exploitation Partnership which provides fraud-prevention classes in addition to intervention and victim services for seniors who are targeted by criminals.

He has worked with several local nonprofit groups and has served on local nonprofit boards including the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, Parc Foundation and Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation, where he is on the advisory council.

Auchincloss sits on the board for Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse where he has previously worked with at-risk children as a mentor. He continues to sit as a judge for Teen Court, a commitment he has enjoyed for some 20 years.

Raised locally, Auchincloss attended high school, college and law school in Santa Barbara. He obtained his J.D. from Santa Barbara College of Law.

Kraus is a partner at Loeb & Loeb LLP. His practice focuses on entertainment, copyright, trademark and intellectual property law. While his primary emphasis is in the field of music, he has experience in film and television matters.

He has represented major recording artists, songwriters, record companies, music publishers, book authors, managers, and music industry executives.

Kraus also has been involved in a number of start-up matters, representing both companies and investors. He lectures at the Practicing Law Institute, the USC Entertainment Law Institute and other professional organizations.

For more information on VNHC, visit www.vnhcsb.org or call 965-5555.

— Kyrie Belme for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.