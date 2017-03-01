Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:29 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Auction of Jewelry to Support Multimedia Academy

By Jennifer Rabe-Morin for Gregore and Jennifer-Rabe Jewelers | March 1, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Fine jewelry by Gregore and Jennifer-Rabe Jewelers will be up for auction in support of the arts in Santa Barbara schools during Santa Barbara High School MAD Academy’s fifth annual auction and gala dinner at 5:30 p.m. March 11 at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 136 E. De La Guerra St.

Earrings from Gregore and Jennifer-Rabe Jewelers. Click to view larger
Earrings from Gregore and Jennifer-Rabe Jewelers. (Gregore and Jennifer-Rabe)

Jewelry, including 18K yellow gold bee-and-butterfly earrings with detachable sapphires in a honeycomb pattern, and large peachy pearls will be auctioned at the event.

The Multimedia Arts and Design Academy — which supports the American tradition of entrepreneurship, creativity, inclusivity, and technological expertise — is continually in need of upgrading computers and computer software to boost student learning and marketability.

The multicultural high school students at the MAD Academy learn skills that can launch them into careers in media, computer graphics, video editing and more — a balance between creativity and technology.

The academy is hoping the community will support school programs that encourage creative businesses that are local, progressive, and technologically advanced. Artisanal products bring diversity, skill, success and pleasure to all involved.

For information, visit https://www.biddingforgood.com/auction/auctionhome.action?auctionId=272600906.

— Jennifer Rabe-Morin for Gregore and Jennifer-Rabe Jewelers.

 

