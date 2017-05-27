Audience Plays Starring Role in Improv Showcase

Plaza Playhouse Theater presents “Lazy Hazy Crazy Days of Summer Improv Showcase”

Celebrating the start of the summer season, the Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria will host Lazy, Hazy Crazy Days of Summer, an improv showcase with the Plaza Improv Players, 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the theater, 4916 Carpinteria Ave.

Under the direction of Tom Mueller, this one-hour unscripted, unrehearsed show highlights the tools of improv, where just as in real life, the players make everything up as they go along.

Mueller said, “The audience is a very important part of the show providing suggestions and directions to the players at key times. The audience helps create the show.”

Tickets are $10 and available at the box office starting 2:30 p.m. the day of the show. There are no pre-sale tickets. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit www.PlazaTheaterCarpinteria.com or call 284-5404.

— Diane Wondolowski for Plaza Playhouse Theater.