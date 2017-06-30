Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:07 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Audiences Summoned for ‘Legally Blonde Jr. – The Musical’

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | June 30, 2017 | 12:34 p.m.

The cast and crew of this summer's Lompoc Youth Theater are busy preparing their case to bring Legally Blonde Jr. – the Musical to the community this summer. Tickets to see the production are now on sale through the Lompoc Recreation Division.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday July 21, Saturday July 22, Friday July 28 and Saturday July 29, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. July 29. All performances are at the Civic Auditorium, 217 South L St.

Tickets can be purchased at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 West Walnut Ave. Prices are $8 for those age 14 and under, $10 for age 15 and older through July 14. Beginning July 15, tickets will be $10 for 14 and under, $12 for 15 and older.

Attending a performance of Legally Blonde Jr. helps support local youth and theater.

For more information, or to get involved in next summer’s Lompoc Youth Theater production, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division. 875-8100 or stop by the Anderson Recreation Center.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 