Audiences Summoned for ‘Legally Blonde Jr. – The Musical’

The cast and crew of this summer's Lompoc Youth Theater are busy preparing their case to bring Legally Blonde Jr. – the Musical to the community this summer. Tickets to see the production are now on sale through the Lompoc Recreation Division.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday July 21, Saturday July 22, Friday July 28 and Saturday July 29, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. July 29. All performances are at the Civic Auditorium, 217 South L St.

Tickets can be purchased at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 West Walnut Ave. Prices are $8 for those age 14 and under, $10 for age 15 and older through July 14. Beginning July 15, tickets will be $10 for 14 and under, $12 for 15 and older.

Attending a performance of Legally Blonde Jr. helps support local youth and theater.

For more information, or to get involved in next summer’s Lompoc Youth Theater production, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division. 875-8100 or stop by the Anderson Recreation Center.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.