Choral Society to Hold Auditions

Annual auditions of qualified singers, who would like to join the Santa Barbara Choral Society for its upcoming 70th Anniversary Season will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, by appointment at Music Academy of the West.

The fully auditioned chorus, founded in 1948, is composed of some 100 professional and volunteer singers from Santa Barbara and the Central Coast, from Santa Maria to Thousand Oaks.

As she prepares to launch her 25th season at the baton, conductor JoAnne Wasserman will audition current and prospective singers for participation in the new season, which will feature five performances.

The performances will include:

The fifth annual edition of the family holiday concert, the Hallelujah Project, at the Lobero.

A Bernstein tribute (honoring the anniversary of the composer's 100th birthday) with Maestro Nir Kabaretti and Santa Barbara Symphony at the Granada Theatre.

The Masterworks Series offering, featuring Haydn’s "Lord Nelson Mass," a work not performed in Santa Barbara in some 25 years.

Interested singers can find out more or arrange an audition online at sbchoral.org or by calling the Choral Society office, 965-6577.

— Mary Dan Eades for the Santa Barbara Choral Society.