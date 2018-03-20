Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 7:23 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 

Auditions Open to Local Artists for Granada Mural Project

Panorama in paseo will extol performing arts and illustrate spirit of city

The entire mural wall, between 1224 and 1226 State St., will be 137 feet long. (Courtesy photo)
By Jennifer Zacharias for the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement | March 20, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Granada Theatre has announced the Plaza Granada Mural Project, a new public art mural project on the Granada Paseo wall, which connects State Street with The Granada garage.

Professional artists from across the tri-county areas are invited to submit a proposal for this opportunity to make their mark on the Santa Barbara art scene.

An initiative of the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement, the permanent outdoor installation will be visible to locals and tourists, and will beautify and enhance the paseo, making it safer and more welcoming to pedestrians and theater-goers.

With thousands of people, including many theater patrons, using the Granada Paseo every year as they walk to and from State Street, The Granada Theatre has taken ownership of this project to benefit the community.

The Granada Paseo Wall is in the alley between 1224 and 1226 State St., and is currently 91 feet long. As part of the project, The theatre will build an extension wall, about 46 feet long, making the entire mural canvas 137 feet long.

The artist selected for the Plaza Granada Mural Project will be commissioned to create a public art mural that celebrates the performing arts and convey the character and spirit of Santa Barbara.

The project is open to all artists or artist teams living in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo or Ventura counties. Artists must be 18 years of age or older to submit a proposal.

A selection committee comprised of neighborhood stakeholders, the city of Santa Barbara, local business owners and The Granada Theatre, has been assembled by the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.

The committee will review all completed proposals and up to three semifinalists will be invited for an interview. One finalist will be selected for the commission.

Complete information about the project as well as the RFP is online at GranadaSB.org/mural. Deadline for receipt of proposal materials is May 13. Proposals can be mailed to David Grossman at [email protected]

The project is funded in part by Santa Barbara Beautiful.

To learn about the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement, contact Grossman, director of community engagement, at 899-3000 or [email protected] For more, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Jennifer Zacharias for the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement.

