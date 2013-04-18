Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 11:54 am | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Audrey the Giraffe Gives Birth at Santa Barbara Zoo

It's a boy, and Betty Lou is due any minute, according to zookeepers

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo 11:03 a.m. | April 18, 2013 | 9:30 p.m.

The Masai giraffe calf born Thursday at the Santa Barbara Zoo is nursing and appears to be doing well, according to zoo official. (Santa Barbara Zoo photo)
The Masai giraffe calf born Thursday at the Santa Barbara Zoo is nursing and appears to be doing well, according to zoo official. (Santa Barbara Zoo photo)

It’s a boy!

The Santa Barbara Zoo’s Masai giraffe Audrey gave birth at 3:52 p.m. Thursday to a male calf after more than 15 months of being pregnant.

The zoo’s other female, Betty Lou, is also expecting a calf sired by the zoo’s male giraffe, Michael, and could give birth days or weeks from now.

It’s the zoo’s first Masia giraffe calf to be born there, and employees have been preparing for months for the newest additions.

Audrey gave birth after about two hours and 15 minutes of labor, according to the zoo.

The calf stood up after 50 minutes and is about 6 feet, 3-inches tall. He appears to be nursing normally, unlike Audrey’s “surprise calf” Daniel, and probably won’t need any hand-rearing by zoo employees.

There will be a medical exam Friday afternoon to assess the calf’s health, weight and height, and determine when he will be on view for the public, said Dean Noble with the zoo.

“This birth is special in so many ways,” Zoo Director Nancy McToldridge said in a statement Friday.

“It is always a joy to see a new life begin and, in a way, it helps ease the pain of losing Daniel last summer. Scientifically, this calf is very valuable genetically to all regionally managed Masai giraffes because his
father, Michael, is not related to any of the female Masai giraffes in the United States.”

Audrey and Betty Lou are both 12 feet tall and 5 years old.

Michael came to the zoo from Canada last January specifically for breeding, and the zoo hopes he will father many more calves in the future.

The giraffe barn has been calf-proofed with new feeding doors, pads and hay bales, and the zoo also installed a fence in the giraffe exhibit in case some of the giraffes need to be separated from each other. Though this first calf doesn’t appear to need any hand-rearing, zookeepers have the appropriate equipment and supplements ready in case they are needed, Noble said.

For more information on the giraffes or becoming a Foster Feeder sponsor of the new calf, visit the zoo’s website.

i>— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 