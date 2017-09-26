Friday, April 13 , 2018, 3:44 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Audubon Society: Climate Change and Us

By Janice Levasheff for Santa Barbara Audubon Society | September 26, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Karl Hutterer Click to view larger
Karl Hutterer

Karl Hutterer, former executive director of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, will talk about climate change at the Santa Barbara Audubon Society's next program, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in Farrand Hall at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the free event.

For the past several years, Hutterer has focused his energy on advancing climate change literacy.

He will begin his talk by summarizing some of the basic facts about climate change: Where we currently are in terms of changing climates and their effects, and what experts are predicting. Then he will address what each of us can do to help our planet “break the fever.”

Hutterer earned his Ph.D. from the University of Hawaii. He came to Santa Barbara in 2000 to assume the executive directorship of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Since retiring in 2013, he has volunteered with several nonprofits and is currently on the board of directors of the Community Environmental Council of Santa Barbara.

For more information on this and other events, visit the Santa Barbara Audubon Society's website, http://santabarbaraaudubon.org/.

Questions programs may be directed to [email protected] or call 964-1468.

— Janice Levasheff for Santa Barbara Audubon Society.

 
