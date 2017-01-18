Audubon Society Presents: “Winter Bird Count 4 Kids”

Santa Barbara Audubon Society (SBAS) will hold its annual Winter Bird Count 4 Kids from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 21 at Lake Los Carneros Park, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta.

Through the support of the city of Goleta, SBAS is able to offer this free introduction to the fun of birdwatching for young people, ages 8 to 16. All budding birdwatchers must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Sign-in table will be in the vicinity of the Stow House parking lot. The first 75 kids to sign in that day will receive a free t-shirt. The event will be held rain or shine.

After sign-in and orientation at “Binocular Boot Camp,” participants will be guided around the lake by an experienced naturalist, recording the bird species they observe on their souvenir bird checklists. Everyone is encouraged to bring binoculars; however, thanks to the UCSB Associated Students Coastal Fund, SBAS is able to loan some, for free, to the youthful participants at this event.

Free snacks provided by Trader Joe's, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Smart & Final.

Call 964-1468 if you have any questions about this event, or go to the Santa Barbara Audubon Society's website at http://santabarbaraaudubon.org.

— Janice Levasheff for Santa Barbara Audubon Society.

Artwork Credit: Karen Schroeder

Photo credit: Betsy Mooney