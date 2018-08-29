Thursday, August 30 , 2018, 12:36 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local Audubon Society Saying Good-Bye to Founder of ‘Eyes in the Sky’ Bird Education Program

Gabriele Drozdowski, a mainstay of the program, is moving to South Korea to be with family

Gabriele Drozdowski and Max the rehabilitated great horned owl at her farewell celebration on Aug 26. A mainstay of the local Audubon Society’s ‘Eyes in the Sky’ program, Drozdowski is moving to South Korea to be near family. Click to view larger
Gabriele Drozdowski and Max the rehabilitated great horned owl at her farewell celebration on Aug 26. A mainstay of the local Audubon Society’s ‘Eyes in the Sky’ program, Drozdowski is moving to South Korea to be near family. (Santa Barbara Audubon Society photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | August 29, 2018 | 10:09 p.m.

Gabriele Drozdowski recalled the image of a young girl standing in a meadow, looking up and her eyes peeled to a bird of prey in the sky. At that moment, the bird was looking down at the girl.

Through that image, the name of Drozdowski’s educational outreach program came into sharper focus.

“Eyes in the sky,” Drozdowski said. “That was how it got started.”

Growing up in Germany, Drozdowski had time to explore the pine forest, including its animals and the landscape.

“It was sacred, (and) it was like a church for me,” Drozdowski said. “I have always been an environmentalist, since the time I was a little girl.”

That childhood in Germany provided Drozdowski with the inspiration for what became her vocation.

As the founder and director of Eyes in the Sky, an educational program established in 2000 that brings birds of prey to area events and schools, Drozdowski has provided an up-close look at the rehabilitated winged animals while teaching onlookers about backyard nature and wildlife habitat. 

“I was following my heart,” she said. “I’ve never regretted it. It’s been my life, and I wouldn’t take anything back. It was great, and it still is.”

Through Drozdowski’s visits and field trips to various South Coast locations, people have learned about native birds, including how to spot the feathered creatures by sound and sight, how to approach them and other animals, and how to respect and interact with wildlife.

“Usually, there’s some wildlife right around where people live — in the oak trees and in their backyards: the scrub-jay, the mockingbirds, the house sparrow and acorn woodpeckers,” Drozdowski said. 

With plans of moving to South Korea in September to live with her grandchildren, Drozdowski is beginning a new chapter in her life after working with animals for more than 25 years, rehabilitating about 3,000 wild, formerly injured, orphaned, oiled and displaced seabirds and raptors between 1991 and 2008.

She also has presented more than 1,000 educational appearances to more than 25,000 community members.

She plans to check out bird groups in Busan, South Korea, and possibly become a volunteer. 

“I need to be with birds,” Drozdowski said. “I need birds.”

Sitting on a picnic bench under the Rocky Nook Park’s oak and sycamore trees along Mission Creek near the Santa Barbara Mission, Drozdowski spots a dark-eyed junco on a tree branch.

“Look, look, look,” she said. 

Drozdowski — who has worked full-time with wildlife since 1991, when an injured brown pelican was brought to her home during an El Niño — explained how Eyes in the Sky took flight.

The experienced bird handler and her late husband took care of two injured raptors in 1998. Drozdowski rehabilitated Max, a great horned owl, and Ivan, a red-tailed hawk, inside her home.

In 2004, Karl Hutterer from the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History suggested building an aviary at the museum and offered running the Santa Barbara Audubon Society’s Eyes in the Sky program from the museum's backyard. The aviary opened in 2010.

Guests visiting the museum on the weekend may have been introduced to the feathered ambassadors.

“Gabriele is the heart and soul of Eyes in the Sky,” said Briana Sapp Tivey, an Eyes in the Sky volunteer since October and director of marketing and communication at the Museum of Natural History. “She always has her Eyes in the Sky hat on. She’s very approachable and loves teaching people about the birds.”

Led by Drozdowski, a troupe of Eyes in the Sky volunteers take care of seven rehabilitated raptors, and have showcased the creatures to people at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, senior living communities, elementary schools and libraries.

She also created educational curriculum focusing on teaching young learners about environmental stewardship and local birds through her “Meet Your Wild Neighbor” program.

When asked what she was going to miss the most, Drozdowski said Max.

“I spent the afternoon at the Museum of Natural History, had him on my hand for two hours and he was snuggling in,” Drozdowski said.

The time cuddling was rare.

“It was sad — it made me cry,” she said. “I had him on my glove, and he was really snuggling, which is something he normally does not do.” 

When Max was a one-year-old, he chose his caretaker, Drozdowski, as his mate. Like many birds, owl’s mate for life.

“I’m not sure what he is going to do, but he does have a handler that knows him well,” Drozdowski said. “He has a person to take care of him.”

Raised by humans after he was orphaned as a nestling in 1998, the now 20-year-old nocturnal great horned owl had become imprinted and could not be released into the wild.

“When he became a chewer, that’s when he started to focus on me — he wanted to bring me mice and try to feed them to me,” Drozdowski recalled.

Drozdowski plans to have Google Hangouts sessions now that she is moving nearly 6,000 miles away. The pair had their first video calls when the Thomas Fire burned last year.

“He can see and understand completely — he recognized my face right away,” Drozdowski said of Max. “We are hoping that is going to continue when I’m in South Korea.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

