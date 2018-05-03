Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 8:28 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Audubon Society Speaker Explores UCSB Habitat Restoration

By Janice Levasheff for Santa Barbara Audubon Society | May 3, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Killdeer chick seen recently at UCSB’s North Campus Open Space.
Killdeer chick seen recently at UCSB’s North Campus Open Space. (David Levasheff )

Lisa Stratton will discuss UCSB's North Campus Open Space and the progress being made on the habitat restoration project at Santa Barbara Audubon Society's next free program, 7:30 p.m. May 23 in Farrand Hall at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol. Doors open at 7.

Stratton is director of Ecosystem Management for UCSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration (CCBER), which manages 300 acres of UCSB open space and spearheads the North Campus Open Space Restoration Project.

Her address will include From Golf Course to Wetland, a brief film about how the restoration project evolved. That will be followed by a presentation on the project in action, from moving the dirt to building the bridges, planting the plants and documenting the functions for birds and hydrology.

Stratton received her Ph.D. in botany and conservation biology from University of Hawaii in 1997. She has been working at CCBER since 2005. She is passionate about restoration and integrating that with education and research opportunities at UCSB.

For more information, visit the Santa Barbara Audubon Society's website http://santabarbaraaudubon.org/. Direct questions about programs to [email protected] or call 964-1468.

The Santa Barbara Audubon Society, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

— Janice Levasheff for Santa Barbara Audubon Society.

 

