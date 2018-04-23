Audubon Society to Screen Film About 2015 Oil Spill

Santa Barbara Audubon Society's (SBAS) next program will be a free screening of the film BROKE: The Santa Barbara Oil Pipeline Spill of 2015 at 7:30 p.m. April 25 in Farrand Hall at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol. Doors open at 7 p.m.

This film, produced and directed by Audubon member, Gail Osherenko, documents the break in Plains All-American’s pipeline in May 2015.

That spill sent 140,000 gallons of crude oil onto the Gaviota Coast and into the ocean, closing two state beaches, affecting 150 miles of coastline, and killing more than 300 sea birds and marine mammals.

Osherenko is an independent documentary film maker, long-time environmental activist, and Santa Barbara Audubon member. Her other films include Dark Side of the Loon, Arctic Expedition, and Loon Chick’s First Summer.

For more information on this, and other Santa Barbara Audubon Society events, visit http://santabarbaraaudubon.org/.

Direct questions to [email protected] or call 964-1468.

The Santa Barbara Audubon Society, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

— Janice Levasheff for Santa Barbara Audubon Society.