Augie Andrade’s Play on Offense Rewards Westmont’s Defense in a 3-0 Win

Soccer

Augie Andrade made it happen for the Westmont men's soccer team, and the Warriors.

Andrade scored a goal and contributed to two others, leading the Warriors to a 3-0 win over William Jessup in the Golden State Athletic Conference opener on Thursday at Thorrington Field.

It was the biggest scoring output of the season for the Warriors (2-1-3, 1-0).

"We exceeded our entire goal output of the season up until this point," Westmont coach Dave Wolf said. "As much as anything, to be honest, I just feel relieved. That’s the predominant impression right now.”

Andrade gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute. He had the ball at the top of the goal box and passed to Gabe Thurner to his right. Thurner took a dribble and crossed the ball back to Andrade, who put it away.

William Jessup threatened in in the 22nd minute when Christian Guzman took a free kick 10 yards outside the penalty area. Guzman’s shot deflected off the wall in front of him and spun toward the goal. Goalkeeper Lalo Delgado leaped to nudge the ball off the crossbar for a spectacular save.

Westmont added to its lead in the 60th minute. Andrade played a ball to Nate Ruble, who dribbled once from the right side then crossed the ball to a running Collin Scott. Scott headed the ball to the back of the net from the left side of the six-yard box.

The defense continued to be steady for Westmont.

Said Wolf: “Our defense for the entire non-conference schedule had to be nails just to keep us in games, because we weren’t getting goals. For them to see us bag a few today was a nice reward for all the work they’ve done. They’ve been carrying us so far.”

Westmont scored its final goal in the 67th minute. A William Jessup defender was waiting for a ball to slowly role out of play for a goal kick, but Andrade had other ideas. He sped by the defender, stole the ball right at the end line and passed it back to Yazi Hernandez. Hernandez one touched the ball past the keeper.

It was a good start to the conference season for the Warriors.

"It’s nice to get the three points in the opener because we’ll have difficult road contests moving forward,” said Wolf

Westmont’s next game is this Saturday at home against last year’s co-champion Menlo College. Kick-off is set for 12:00 p.m.