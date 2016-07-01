Augusta Borgatello Lord of Montecito, 1913-2016

Posted on July 1, 2016 | 5:58 p.m.

Source: Melinda Trembly

Augusta Borgatello Lord passed away peacefully July 1, 2016, surrounded by family, at the age of 102.

She was born Sept. 18, 1913, in Santa Barbara, the second of five children born to Italian immigrants Secundo and Josephine Borgatello.

Hard work, faith and service were instilled in Augusta from a very early age. After the loss of her father to the great flu in 1918, Augusta, being the oldest daughter, helped her mother with the household.

Opening the family home to other immigrants working on the estates of Montecito. They provided boarding and meals — but much more so an open heart.

This sense of duty and service to others continued throughout Augusta’s life, and she gave her time to numerous charities and people in need.

Augusta married Denham J. Lord, a professor at The Thacher School in Ojai. They lived on Thacher Road with their son, Denny, for many years.

The tradition of an open door and open heart continued when Augusta moved to the Ojai. With the help of her sisters, Augusta hosted family, friends and anybody in the need of a warm meal.

Whether gathering for all-day events during the holidays or simple Sunday suppers, there was always room for more at the table and in her heart.

A woman of many talents, she gardened, baked and lovingly knit for family and friends.

Not afraid of hard work, she could often be found in the orchard changing water, hoeing weeds or filling her wheelbarrow.

Augusta’s faith was strong, and she attended mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church her entire 102 years.

Family, faith and love surrounded Augusta through out her life.

She was was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Denham; son, Denny; brothers, Charles and Mario; sisters, Laura and Ida; and sister-in-laws.

She leaves behind her daughter-in-law, Laura Lord; granddaughter, Melinda (Benji); great-granddaughter, Taylor; great-grandson, Jackson; nephews David (Louise), Mario (Judy) and Norman; niece, Joy (Denise); cousins Lucia and Massimo; as well as 10 grandnieces and grandnephews and 21 great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel School or St Joseph’s Health and Retirement Center in Ojai.

A rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, also at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.