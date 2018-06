Posted on February 15, 2017 | 6:58 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Aurelia H. Herrera, 91, of Santa Barbara, died Feb. 15, 2017. She was born on June 16, 1925.

Visitation will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at Welch-Ryce-Haider downtown chapel.

Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Friday at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 21 E. Sola St. Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Saturday, also at Our Lady of Sorrows, with interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.