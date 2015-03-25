Aurelia ‘Sally’ Ornelas of Carpinteria, 1928-2015

Posted on March 25, 2015 | 8:53 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Aurelia "Sally" Moreno Ornelas, 87, passed away March 23, 2015, from complications from heart disease.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Abran G. Ornelas, and her sons, Michael Ornelas and Anthony Ornelas.

Sally grew up in Carpinteria and worked in the lemon packing house while also raising her kids. She was a caregiver and housekeeper for years.

She was a loving caring person. Everybody knew Sally, especially when she was walking around Carpinteria waving at everyone or making new friends everywhere she went. She always thought "Oh, that's so nice" about everything, and she saw the beauty in all things.

She loved living in Carpinteria. She had so much love to give and offered so much love. She loved her crossword puzzles and loved to have her little drink. And those darn chicharones! She loved all her family more than anything. She is going to be dearly missed. She was the sweetest, strongest lady ever and we all looked up to her.

She is survived by her children, Frances Alvarado, Joe "Mighty" Rivera, Lydia Ornelas, Alice Ramos and Roseanna Dugan; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to the fantastic nursing staff at Cottage Hospital for their fine care and good tendering of our mother, Aurelia. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Shenoda, Dr. West, Dr. Zisman and the staff from the Sansum Anticoagulantion Clinic.

The Rosary will be held at St. Joseph's Church at 7 p.m. Monday, March 30, and the Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 31 at the church. Burial will follow immediately at Carpinteria Cemetery. Arrangements by Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.