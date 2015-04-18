Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:14 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 
Posted on April 18, 2015 | 2:05 p.m.

Aurelio Lomeli Nuñez Sr. of Santa Barbara, 1936-2015

Source: Lomeli Family

Aurelio Lomeli Nuñez
Aurelio Lomeli Nuñez

Aurelio Lomeli Nuñez Sr. of Santa Barbara passed away on April 15, 2015, in his hometown of Tala, Jalisco. He was 78.

Aurelio was born September 26, 1936. He is survived by his children, Joel Lomeli (Virginia), Lorena Jimenez (Alfredo), Gladis Jimenez (Miguel), Frank Lomeli (Theresa), Aurelio Lomeli (Christina), Henry Lomeli, Hugo Lomeli (Priscilla), Oscar Lomeli (Deirdre) and Nallely Lomeli (Joshua).

He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who always enjoyed their time with him.

Aurelio will be remembered at a memorial mass at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2015, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1740 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 