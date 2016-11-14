Austin Bohnett Gets It Done in Sports, Academics at Bishop Diego

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Austin Bohnett is the definition of a go-getter. Whether it’s in athletics or academics, he goes after it with gusto.

Bohnett was honored as Bishop Diego’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Café.

His resumé is quite impressive. Award sponsor and presenter Marc Gamberdella called Bohnett “a Renaissance Man” in this day of athletic specialization. He’s played five sports at Bishop: football, volleyball, soccer, track and basketball. He’s been on a three Tri-Valley League championship football teams, was a starting defensive back and receiver and earned an all-league honors his junior year.

In volleyball, he’s a three-year varsity starter, earned all-league first-team honors, played on a TVL championship team and received the team’s Coach’s Award. He’s also a three-year starter for the soccer team; ran on a winning 4x100 relay team and won a heat in the 100 at a league track meet, and was named the Offensive MVP on the frosh-soph basketball team during his freshman year.

His academic life is off the charts. He carries a 4.42 GPA, with a class load that includes Advanced Placement statistics, chemistry, business, world literature, college-level Spanish at SBCC, government, economics and theology. His favorite classes include AP calculus, AP physics and BDTV, the school’s news broadcast.

The son of Darci and Dominic Bohnett has received numerous academic accolades, including Merit Scholarships, which are given to the top five GPA holders in his class; School Marshal, awarded for earning a top-10 cumulative GPA in the junior class while demonstrating strong core values; head of the School Honor Roll every semester from 9th through 12th grade; a Dartmouth Alumni Book Club Award, given to the top male and female in their junior class, based GPA and moral standards, recognition for academic excellence and extracurricular achievement as a junior; the President’s Educational Awards Program's Presidential Gold Seal, the highest award from the President, and U.S. Secretary of Education to those students whose outstanding efforts have enabled them to meet challenging standards of excellence.

His extracurricular activities include coaching flag football at the YMCA and serving as treasurer of the Direct Relief International Group at Bishop Diego.

