Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 12:52 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Austin Bush Becomes UCSB’s All-Time Home Run Leader for Season

By UCSB Sports Information | May 26, 2017 | 5:50 a.m.

HONOLULU – UC Santa Barbara junior first baseman Austin Bush launched his 19th and 20th home runs of the season in a 7-2 win over Hawaii on Thursday night at Les Murakami Stadium, becoming the program's single-season home run champion and moving into the top-ten nationally in roundtrippers in the process. 

Playing their final series of the season, UCSB improved to 24-30 (8-14 Big West) with the win while Hawaii dropped to 26-24 (8-14). 

Austin Bush hit two homers in UCSB’s series opener at Hawaii, giving him 20 for the season. Click to view larger
Austin Bush hit two homers in UCSB’s series opener at Hawaii, giving him 20 for the season. (Noozhawk File Photo)

Bush hammered a three-run homer as part of a decisive five-run rally in the third for the Gauchos, giving the team all the runs it would need to pull out the win. The Turlock, Calif. native then led off the fifth with a solo shot to right-center, becoming the first Gaucho ever to reach the 20-homer mark in one season.

He had entered the game tied with Tyler Von Schell (2001) for the program's single-season home run record, but Bush stands alone at the top of the record book after his two-homer day. With 10 home runs in his past 10 games, Bush now sits sixth in the nation and first in the western half of the country in homers. 

The continued power surge for Bush made a winner out of UCSB starting pitcher Noah Davis, who turned in one of his better starts of the season. The sophomore right-hander surrendered just three hits and one earned run over his six-inning outing, sending down the Rainbow Warriors in order in three separate frames. 

Hawaii was only able to do damage against Davis in one inning, the fifth, parlaying a leadoff two-base error and two singles into a pair of runs. He bounced back after that with a 1-2-3 sixth before exiting the game. Davis started the game hot, retiring the first eight batters he faced, then pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the third by fanning UH three-hitter Kekai Rios. 

Inheriting a 6-2 lead in the seventh, freshman right-hander Liam Steigerwald shut out the Rainbow Warriors the rest of the way, allowing just a pair of singles, to earn a three-inning save.

The Gauchos set up Bush's third-inning blast with three straight hits to start off the frame. Redshirt junior catcher Dempsey Grover started it off by driving a double into the right center gap, then moved to third when junior second baseman Colton Burns ripped a base hit up the middle. Freshman right fielder Armani Smith then opened the scoring with a single to left, plating Grover and bringing Bush to the plate. 

UCSB was able to bring in another run before the inning was spent to take a 5-0 lead, as junior third baseman Kenny Corey lined an opposite-field triple to bring in Billy Fredrick, but Corey was gunned down at home trying for the inside-the-park home run.

The Gauchos closed their scoring ledger with a Grover squeeze bunt in the eighth, plating freshman center fielder Tommy Jew who had reached on a leadoff single. 

UCSB and Hawaii resume their series tonight at 9:35 p.m. PT. UCSBGauchos.com will have live audio of the contest. 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 