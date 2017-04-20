Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 1:00 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Volleyball

Austin Lind Adds to Santa Barbara Firepower in Sweep Over San Marcos

Santa Barbara’s Will Rottman, left, and Austin Lind block the attack of Clay Nerdin of San Marcos. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara’s Will Rottman, left, and Austin Lind block the attack of Clay Nerdin of San Marcos.  (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 20, 2017 | 9:42 p.m.

Santa Barbara High’s volleyball team was looking for a quick and efficient week of Channel League matches before heading into the Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions over the weekend and a first-place showdown at Dos Pueblos early next week.

The Dons accomplished it with a quick 3-0 win against Buena on Tuesday and a 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 sweep over crosstown rival San Marcos on Thursday night at the Thunderhut.

“The week has gone perfectly,” Dons assistant coach Tyler Hansen said. 

Santa Barbara setter Dane Westwick blocks a San Marcos attack by Ryan Fay. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara setter Dane Westwick blocks a San Marcos attack by Ryan Fay. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara (16-5, 6-0 in league) pulled away from the Royals midway through the first set. During one rally, 6-foot setter Dane Westwick blocked three San Marcos attacks and the Dons won the rally to go up 20-15.

“Everyone plays hard but I wish we had six Danes on the court blocking all the time,” Santa Barbara head coach Chad Arneson said. “I don’t want to take anything way from our other players, but the performance he put on out there... That one sequence he had three blocks. It gave me goosebumps.”

In the second set, a kill by Will Rottman followed by a Ben Roach solo block opened up a 15-10 advantage. Henry Hancock reeled off three aces during a four-point serving run in the third set for a 19-10 lead.

The UCSB-bound Hancock led Santa Barbara with 10 kills, Rottman had eight, middle Austin Lind added six and Roach contributed five.

The 6-foot-8 Lind provided some potency in the middle for the Dons. On the final point of the second set, he reached high to reject a soft shot and dunked it to the floor. He also scored the final point of the first set by pushing the ball off the San Marcos blockers.

“He’s coming around, very, very quick, said Hansen. “He knew nothing about the game three months ago and now he’s blocking balls and having fun. It’s really fun to watch him get into it.”

“The way he’s flourishing on the volleyball court I think he’s found a love for a new sport,” said Arneson. “I wish we had him four years ago.”

Ryan Fay put down some impressive hits and finished with seven kills on the night to lead San Marcos (9-8, 3-4), while Jake Sofro added four kills.

First-year San Marcos coach Kyle Benskin said the Royals are fighting for third place in the league. “We’ve done well. We’re working hard.”

The Royals couldn’t match the amount of firepower the Dons bring to the court.

“They have a lot of firepower all over the place and guys are playing consistent,” Benskin said. “We just had a few plays get away from us in the end (of each set) and they capitalized.”

The Royals will join Santa Barbara in the Karch Kiraly TOC. They open against Saint Francis of Mountain View at 11 a.m. Friday.

“I’m looking forward to that,” Benskin said. “We’re going to be playing some tough teams so that will definitely help us for the last little bit of our season going into the playoffs.”

Santa Barbara is the tournament’s sixth seed and opens against South Pasadena at 2:30 p.m.

“If we can take care of business, I’d love to see Mira Costa. That would be our next matchup if we can do that,” said Arneson.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Austin Lind of Santa Barbara hits a ball past San Marcos blocker Ryan Fay. Lind had six kills for the Dons. Click to view larger
Austin Lind of Santa Barbara hits a ball past San Marcos blocker Ryan Fay. Lind had six kills for the Dons. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 