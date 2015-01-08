Austin Malde-Zoradi of Santa Barbara Named to Wheaton College Dean’s List

Wheaton College student Austin Malde-Zoradi of Santa Barbara was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2014 semester.
He is majoring in chemistry.
To earn Dean's List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
