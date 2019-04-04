Austin Stone, Miles Morgan Go Unbeaten to Lead Carpinteria

Austin Stone didn't lose a game in three singles wins, sparking the Carpinteria tennis team to an 11-7 win over Malibu in a Citrus Coast League match on Thursday.
Miles Morgan dropped just two games in his sweep for the Warriors.
The sweeps were needed as Malibu gave Carpinteria a battle in doubles.
Cameron Gralewski/Steve Poulos went 1-1 at No. 1 doubles as did Luke Nahooikaika/Carlos Costilla at No. 2. Solomon Nahooikaika/Kirby Zapata went 2-0 together.
"Sam Castillo/Isaac Benitez played really well together, winning their only set, 6-1," coach Charles Bryant said. "Isaac has been putting in a lot of extra practice time and it really has paid off."
Carpinteria (15-2, 7-0) plays Santa Barbara on Friday.