Monday, June 4 , 2018, 3:47 am | Overcast with Haze 55º

 
 
 
 

Author-Go-Round to Connect Santa Barbara County Students with Writers, Illustrators

By Dave Bemis for the Santa Barbara County Education Office | January 10, 2014 | 9:42 a.m.

For the 44th year, upper elementary and junior high school students from schools throughout Santa Barbara County will have the chance to meet and talk with authors and illustrators of books for young people.

The occasion is the annual Author-Go-Round sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Education Office. Students will attend the event from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 27-31 at the County Education Office Auditorium, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara.

Each day, approximately 135 students will have an opportunity to listen to four presentations and then spend 15 minutes asking questions and interacting with the authors while seated on carpets in small groups. At a music signal, they will rotate on to the next author.

Participating authors and illustrators include Tina Nichols Coury, Bruce Hale, Valerie Hobbs and James Mihaley.

Other highlights include colorful carousel decorations and activities with prizes. Each day, one student who is chosen as best overall winner in the four categories of activities will receive a custom-made T-shirt commemorating the event and signed by the four authors and illustrators.

Participating districts include Ballard, Blochman, Buellton, Carpinteria, College, Cuyama, Goleta, Guadalupe, Hope, Los Olivos, Montecito, Orcutt, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria-Bonita, Solvang and Vista del Mar.

Students will meet authors of books written specifically for young people, explore avenues of creative writing and illustrating with successful professionals, and read and discuss literary works by well-known authors.

“This event pays tribute to the reading, writing and illustrating of children’s literature,” said county Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone, whose office coordinates the annual Author-Go-Round. “The students get excited about further reading and inspired about the possibilities in their own writing. They feel that they have been involved in a real ‘literary happening’.”

More information is available from Matt Zuchowicz, director of Educational Technology Services, at 805.964.4711 x5222.

— Dave Bemis is communications director for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 