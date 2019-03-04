Author and Buddhist Teacher Roshi Joan Halifax Draws Capacity Crowd for Talk on Life and Death

On Feb. 27, Roshi Joan Halifax, a renowned Buddhist teacher, author, Zen priest and anthropologist, talked about her perspectives on death and dying before a packed house at the Marjorie Luke Theatre in Santa Barbara.

“Courage, Love and Compassion: An Evening with Roshi Joan Halifax” was presented by Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Community Education and Engagement Series.

Halifax is founder, abbot and head teacher of Upaya Zen Center, a Buddhist monastery in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Her February presentation focused on topics including end-of-life care, coming to terms with the concept of mortality, and the integration of wisdom and compassion.

“I hope everyone here tonight leaves feeling as inspired and enlightened as I do,” Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO David Selberg said. “What an incredible opportunity to learn from a woman that has touched countless lives across the world. Thank you to Roshi Joan Halifax for the impact you’ve made on the hospice community, and thank you to the Marjorie Luke Theatre for hosting this important community event.”

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in its offices and on 12 local junior and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

