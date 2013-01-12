Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 9:27 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Author Blaine Harden to Talk North Korea at Channel City Club Luncheon

By Judith Hill for the Channel City Club | January 12, 2013 | 7:19 p.m.

Author and journalist Blaine C. Harden, whose most recent book, Escape From Camp 14: Beyond the Electric Fence: One Man’s Odyssey from North Korea to the West, is an international bestseller, will be the speaker at the Channel City Club’s Jan. 23 luncheon at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

Harden’s book is the story of Shin Dong-hyuk, the only person to have been born and raised in a North Korean prison camp and to have escaped to the West. It was published in 2012 in the United States and has been translated into 19 languages. It was recently featured on CBS-TV’s 60 Minutes and also featured in the Los Angeles Review of Books.

Harden reports for PBS’ Frontline and contributes to The Economist. He worked for The Washington Post as a correspondent in Africa, Eastern Europe and Asia, as well as in New York and Seattle. He was also a national correspondent for The New York Times and writer for the Times Magazine. He is also the author of A River Lost and Africa: Dispatches from a Fragile Continent.

His journalism awards include the Ernie Pyle Award for coverage of the siege of Sarajevo during the Bosnian War, the American Society of Newspaper Editors Award for Non-Deadline Writing and the Livingston Award for International Reporting (both for stories about Africa). Harden lives in Seattle with his wife and children.

Check-in for the Channel City Club luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 23 and the luncheon starts at noon in the Santa Ynez Room at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Advance reservations are required, and the cost is $35 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Click here for more information, or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.884.6636.

— Judith Hill is CEO of the Channel City Club.

 

