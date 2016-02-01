Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:06 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Author Carol Pearson to Awaken Heroes Within at Upcoming La Casa de Maria Workshop

By Shawne Mitchell for La Casa de Maria | February 1, 2016 | 11:05 a.m.

Carol Pearson, Ph.D.

World-renowned author Carol S. Pearson, Ph.D., an expert on depth psychology and transformational leadership, will lead a weekend workshop on Persephone Rising: Awakening the Heroine Within from Feb. 5-7, 2016, at La Casa de Maria Retreat and Conference Center, located at 800 El Bosque Road in Santa Barbara.

The workshop will be based on Dr. Pearson’s new book, Persephone Rising: Awakening the Heroine Within, a modern manifesto that speaks to the heroine in every woman, offering potent strategies — drawn from the archetypes inherent in the ancient Greek myth of Demeter and Persephone — for both women and men to forge lives of greater happiness and fulfillment.

Dr. Pearson, the former President of Pacifica Graduate Institute, will be assisted by Gabi Baryshe-Crosbie, who will lead movement exercises during the workshop.

Baryshe-Crosbie is the former owner of the Blue Agave restaurant in Santa Barbara, a beloved Nia dance teacher and an expert in a variety of healing and movement modalities.

In addition, Dr. Maureen Murdock, a psychotherapist in private practice who teaches at Pacifica Graduate Institute and Antioch Santa Barbara, will offer a presentation titled “Evolution of the Image of the Sacred Feminine.”

Dr. Pearson, the author of the best sellers The Hero Within and Awakening the Heroes Within, notes, “This is a time that calls us to be heroines and heroes — sometimes just to get through the day, or to avoid the temptation to do things that are not right or put off things that are right for us in order to please others."

"I have noticed how many people think of heroism as inherently sacrificial, requiring men and women to do something huge to save the world," she says. "This workshop will show heroines and heroes how they can make a difference without sacrificing their own fulfillment and well-being.”

Shawne Mitchell is the marketing coordinator at La Casa de Maria.

