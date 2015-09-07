Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:17 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Author David Dixon to Put Historical B-Lister in Spotlight at Genealogical Society Meeting

By Glenn Avolio for the Genealogical Society | September 7, 2015 | 11:42 a.m.

David Dixon, will expound on his book "The Lost Gettysburg Address: The Civil War Odyssey of Charles Anderson" at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, Sept. 19, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 a.m. to 12 pm.  

Dixon will explain why Anderson, a slave owner, sacrificed nearly everything to help save the Union and how he ended up sharing the spotlight with Lincoln at Gettysburg in November 1863.

Anderson gave one of the two principal speeches that bracketed Lincoln’s masterpiece, but the speech itself was lost for 150 years until it was uncovered at a remote ranch in Wyoming.

Anderson's colorful history includes a series of dramatic escapes from a Civil War prison in Texas, a close brush with death, the assumption of command of a Union regiment at the Battle of Stones River, the defeat of notorious Copperhead Clement Vallandigham in the Ohio gubernatorial race and election to Ohio governor.

The New York Times has called Anderson's story "among the most moving and romantic episodes of the War."

David Dixon

Dixon earned his master's in history from the University of Massachusetts in 2003.

He has published numerous articles in scholarly journals and magazines. Most focus on African-American history and on Union sympathizers in the Civil War South.

He hosts B-List History, a website celebrating lesser-known historical characters and their amazing stories.

Special interest groups meet at 9:30 a.m. for beginning genealogy, civil war genealogy, writers' support group, German ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French-Canadian genealogy, computer genealogy, DNA and Jewish genealogy. 

The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. and the featured speaker starts at 11 a.m.

The presentation is free to both members and the general public.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Genealogical Society web site.

— Glenn Avolio  represents the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

 
