Books

Author Diana Anderson to Sign Copies of New Book ‘Painted in Love’ During February 1st Thursday

By Diana Anderson | January 27, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

Central Coast author Diana Anderson will sign copies of her book, Painted with Love, Romance Eludes Time and Death, at 5 p.m. Feb. 4, 2016, at CASA Magazine as part of Downtown Santa Barbara 1st Thursday.

The book signing follows a reading at Tecolote Book Shop in Montecito at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

Painted with Love follows contemporary photographer Dee Coulter, who travels through space in time and winds up in 18th-century Paris.

Intertwining drama, history and past lives into a complex and thought-provoking love story, the romantic novel has many twists and turns as well as a surprise ending.

— An Idaho native and mother of three daughters, Diana Anderson is a writer and intimacy coach, whose previous books have addressed enhancing intimacy within relationships.

