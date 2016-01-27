Author Diana Anderson to Sign Copies of New Book ‘Painted in Love’ During February 1st Thursday

Books

Central Coast author Diana Anderson will sign copies of her book, Painted with Love, Romance Eludes Time and Death, at 5 p.m. Feb. 4, 2016, at CASA Magazine as part of Downtown Santa Barbara 1st Thursday.

The book signing follows a reading at Tecolote Book Shop in Montecito at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

Painted with Love follows contemporary photographer Dee Coulter, who travels through space in time and winds up in 18th-century Paris.

Intertwining drama, history and past lives into a complex and thought-provoking love story, the romantic novel has many twists and turns as well as a surprise ending.

— An Idaho native and mother of three daughters, Diana Anderson is a writer and intimacy coach, whose previous books have addressed enhancing intimacy within relationships.