Author Francisco Jimenez to Speak Friday at Allan Hancock College

Award-winning author Francisco Jimenez, Ph.D., will return to his hometown of Santa Maria to share his inspirational story as a special guest lecturer at Allan Hancock College on Friday, March 28.

The lecture is free and open to the public. It will be held at 6 p.m. in the Marian Theatre, located in the Santa Maria campus Performing Arts Center.

Jimenez grew up in the fields of Santa Maria and ascended to the highest levels of academia. He is a professor of modern languages and literatures at Santa Clara University.

He is an accomplished author, whose stories have been published in more than 50 textbooks and anthologies of literature. Jimenez has won national and international awards for his works. He wrote the short stories The Circuit, Breaking Through and Reaching Out, all autobiographical accounts of life in and beyond his migrant agricultural family. Jimenez has also written two award-winning children’s books, La Mariposa and The Christmas Gift.

The event is sponsored by CAN (College Achievement Now), a TRiO Student Support Services program. CAN supports low-income and first-generation college students, those with limited English proficiency and/or disabled students to help them reach their academic goals.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs technician for Allan Hancock College.