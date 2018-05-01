Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 5:53 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Author-Go-Round to Give Students the Opportunity to Meet with Authors, Illustrators

By Kris Bergstrom for the Santa Barbara County Education Office | January 13, 2015 | 2:20 p.m.

For the 45th year, upper elementary and junior high school students from schools throughout Santa Barbara County will have the chance to meet and talk with authors and illustrators of books for young people.

The occasion is the annual Author-Go-Round sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Education Office. Students will attend the event Jan. 26-30 at the County Education Office Auditorium, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara. The sessions will last from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.

Each day, approximately 125 students will have an opportunity to listen to four presentations and then spend 15 minutes asking questions and interacting with the authors while seated on carpets in small groups. At a music signal, they will rotate on to the next author.

Participating authors and illustrators include Joan Bransfield Graham, Joe Cepeda, Robin Mellom and Alexis O’Neill.

Other highlights include colorful carousel decorations and activities with prizes. Each day, one student will be chosen as best overall winner in the four activities categories and will receive a custom-made T-shirt commemorating the event and signed by the four authors and illustrators.

Students who participate will meet authors of books written specifically for young people, explore avenues of creative writing and illustrating with successful people in the field of literature, and read and discuss in-depth literary works by well-known authors.

Participating districts include Ballard, Blochman, Buellton, Carpinteria, College, Cuyama, Goleta, Guadalupe, Hope, Los Olivos, Montecito, Orcutt, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria-Bonita, Solvang and Vista del Mar.

“This annual event pays tribute to the reading and writing of children’s literature,” said County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone, whose office coordinates the annual event. “The students come away with a sense that they have been involved with a real ‘literary happening.’ ”

Further information is available from Matt Zuchowicz, director of educational technology services, at 805.964.4710 x5222.

— Kris Bergstrom is communications director for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

