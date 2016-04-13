Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 10:27 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Author, Historian Erin Graffy Added to Genealogical Society Meeting Roster

By Glenn Avolio for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | April 13, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

Erin Graffy

Award-winning copywriter, author, historian and biographer Erin Graffy will present “The Italian Renaissance in Santa Barbara” at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, which will take place from 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2016, at the First Presbyterian Church, which is located at 21 E Constance Avenue.

Santa Barbara is naturally thought of being a little Spanish town today — perhaps shaped by Mexican influences — but a good case could be made that it was the large number of Italian immigrants who played a significant role in transforming our sleepy little Hispanic village into an American town.

The steady stream of Italian immigrants to Santa Barbara started from the Piedmont region of Italy in the late nineteenth century and continued to the Veneto area in the following mid-century.

Seeking a new life in the new land of opportunities, these pioneering families came from specific industries that distinguish Santa Barbara to this day.

Graffy’s books, articles and monographs have covered a range of topics from business marketing to psychology to medical research, from social commentary to humor and history.

The Genealogical Society’s special interest groups — such as beginning genealogy, civil war genealogy, writers’ support group, German ancestry, Italian genealogy, French-Canadian genealogy, computer genealogy, DNA and Jewish genealogy — will meet at 9:30 a.m.

The society’s monthly meeting starts at 10:30, and Graffy will present at 11 a.m.

You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation. 

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the society’s website.

Glenn Avolio is the public relations chair at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

 
