Monday, June 4 , 2018, 3:58 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Author Hope Jahren to Discuss UCSB Reads Selection ‘Lab Girl’

By Shelly Leachman for UCSB | March 30, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

From English and creative writing to chemistry and geography, courses across UCSB found learning opportunities in Lab Girl.

Faculty in a range of disciplines (even psychology, materials and linguistics) have incorporated the memoir of a female scientist into their curriculum this year.

Now those scholars, their students and the general public will hear from the author when paleobiologist and writer Hope Jahren visits campus as part of UCSB Reads, which selected Lab Girl for its 2017-18 season.

Free and open to the public, Jahren’s talk will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, in Campbell Hall.

“I found myself discussing the book over lunch with colleagues, randomly in my office hours with students, in a book club and then more formally in class,” said Kathy Foltz, an associate professor in molecular, cellular and developmental biology.

Foltz taught Lab Girl in her leadership course Science for the Common Good.

“In class we discussed a variety of topics, including the experience and challenges of starting out in a science career, personal and professional relationships, and the fascination with a given subject — in Jahren’s case, a love of trees,” Foltz said.

“Regardless of whether one liked the book, it provided a platform to ask questions about and self-reflect on topics that would not necessarily be on a syllabus yet are so valuable to explore,” said Foltz, also interim dean of UCSB’s College of Creative Studies.

The book chronicles Jahren’s coming-of-age experience as a female scientist, juxtaposed against beautifully rendered meditations on the life of plants.

As she “traces her path from an early infatuation with the natural world to her hard-earned accomplishments as a scientist recognized for breakthrough contributions to her field,” Jahren reflects on difficult periods in her life.

Those difficulties range from struggles with mental illness to the financial hardships of starting a research lab, all while celebrating the joys of scientific discovery and friendship.

Now in its 12th year, UCSB Reads is a program of the UCSB Library. Held in partnership with the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor, it engages the campus and Santa Barbara community in conversations about key topics while reading the same book.

A committee comprised of faculty and staff members, administrators and student representatives made this year’s selection.

Jahren’s appearance on campus comes amid four months of UCSB Reads activities, including performances, live readings, panel talks, film screenings, book groups, and exhibits. The public lecture and book signing is the cornerstone event of the series.

Demonstrating the wide appeal of Lab Girl, from the sciences to the humanities, Jahren received both the National Book Critics Circle Award for Autobiography and the American Association for the Advancement of Science/Subaru Books & Film Prize for Excellence in Science Books.

Lab Girl was a finalist for the PEN/E.O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award, and was named one of the Best Books of the Year by The Washington Post, NPR and Slate.

Currently the J. Tuzo Wilson Professor at the University of Oslo, Norway, Jahren conducts research on living and fossil organisms, studying how they are chemically linked to the global environment.

She received her Ph.D. from UC Berkeley and was a tenured professor at the University of Hawai’i from 2008-16, where she built the Isotope Geobiology Laboratories with support from the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Institutes of Health.

She is the recipient of three Fulbright Awards, and is one of four scientists (and the only female) to have been awarded both Young Investigator medals given in the earth sciences.

— Shelly Leachman for UCSB.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 