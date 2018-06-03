Author John Daly to Kick Off Book Signings with Holiday Etiquette Talks

Local author and etiquette expert John Daly will kick off a series of book signings in November and provide participants with tips for holiday etiquette.

Tips will include what not to do at an office party, how to handle holiday dinners, gift-giving and answers to questions that challenge us all during the holiday season.

Daly will be at the historic Granada Bookstore, 1224 State St. in Santa Barbara, from 6 to 8 p.m. next Wednesday and at Porch in Carpinteria, 3823 Santa Claus Lane, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Both stores encourage the public to come early and browse for holiday gifts.

Participants will be able to gather helpful advice and check out Daly’s The Key Class — The Keys to Job Search Success. The book, while focusing on manners for achieving and maintaining a job, also provides myriad advice on social conduct and life skills.

“The book is a perfect gift for anyone who needs to brush up on how to behave in a variety of life and business situations,” Daly said.

The Key Class has 22 reviews on Amazon.com averaging 4.9 out of 5 stars. Read what others have to say about the book by clicking here.

Daly is an internationally renowned event producer who founded The Key Class four years ago to help the youth of the Santa Barbara community find life-long success. He teaches manners and business etiquette in Santa Barbara County high schools through Partners in Education and a variety of other venues. The proceeds from his book go to funding scholarships for students in need.

For further information about The Key Class and its activities, contact Daly at [email protected] or 805.452.2747.