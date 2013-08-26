Author Kim Castle to Speak to WITI Santa Barbara on ‘The Lost Art of Being Human’

The Santa Barbara Chapter of Women in Technology International, an organization that empowers women through technology, leadership and economic education, is pleased to present Kim Castle, an international magazine columnist, speaker, author, TV host and co-creator of BrandU at its Santa Barbara network event from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Workzones, 351 Paseo Nuevo, second floor.

As a co-founder of BrandU, Castle has guided both large and small companies to define, strategize, and communicate products and services with laser precision and emotional clarity to reach specific markets and revenue goals.

She has helped Fortune 500 companies raise stock values, win awards, has reached 1.4 million people in 95 countries, has has been featured on CNN Headline News, Fox Business News, Yahoo Small Business and Inc Magazine and was nominated for the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Women Making a Difference" Award.

Currently she is working with entrepreneurs, small-business and micro-business owners to define and expand their brand.

"We are very pleased and excited to have Ms. Castle present at our chapter meeting," said Tommie Rae Barnett, president of the Santa Barbara WITI chapter. "With over 1 billion media-rich devices around the world studies are showing that we are actually getting cut off from one another. In her presentation, 'The Lost Art of Being Human,' Kim shares both simple yet powerful solutions for inspiring and fostering real connection once again — without getting rid of the devices that we have grown to love and depend on."

This event is open to both members and non-members of WITI. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers; special student rates are available. Click here to register.

— Lorin Burton represents the Santa Barbara Chapter of Women in Technology International.