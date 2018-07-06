Friday, July 6 , 2018, 12:22 pm | Fair 83º

 
 
 
 

Author Kristin Anderson Coming to The Book Loft in Solvang for Signing, Reading

By Kristin Anderson | July 6, 2018 | 10:50 a.m.

The Book Loft in Solvang will host author Kristin Anderson from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 18 for a signing and reading from her latest novel, The Things We Said in Venice.

Recognized by The Venice Insider as one of the top 10 Venice-inspired books in 2017, the novel captures the mood and setting of one of Europe’s most breathtaking destinations. A contemporary romance that takes the reader on a journey through Western Europe, The Things We Said in Venice offers all the elements for an ideal summer read: travel, romance, humor and suspense.

Anderson is a former Santa Barbara resident who now lives in The Netherlands. Her time abroad has given her the opportunity to visit some of Europe’s most charming cities, many of which appear in the novel.

Anderson’s signing coincides with her first visit to California since the novel was released last year.

“Traveling in foreign countries is like a shot of espresso to the soul: It wakes you up, throws you into situations that make you humble while expanding your mind, and opens you to the other,” Anderson said. “I craved such a wake-up shake-up at a time when it just wasn’t possible to get away. The Things We Said in Venice was my creative way to fulfill this wish.”

Join Anderson at The Book Loft for her first U.S. book signing and to hear her read from her latest novel.

Anderson, originally from Solvang, graduated from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School and UC Santa Barbara. She has worked as a freelance journalist, writer and editor. She lives in The Hague, The Netherlands, with her husband and their son. The Things We Said in Venice is her second novel.

The Things We Said in Venice is available at The Book Loft or online.

Kristin Anderson is an author.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 