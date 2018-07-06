Author Kristin Anderson Coming to The Book Loft in Solvang for Signing, Reading

The Book Loft in Solvang will host author Kristin Anderson from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 18 for a signing and reading from her latest novel, The Things We Said in Venice.

Recognized by The Venice Insider as one of the top 10 Venice-inspired books in 2017, the novel captures the mood and setting of one of Europe’s most breathtaking destinations. A contemporary romance that takes the reader on a journey through Western Europe, The Things We Said in Venice offers all the elements for an ideal summer read: travel, romance, humor and suspense.

Anderson is a former Santa Barbara resident who now lives in The Netherlands. Her time abroad has given her the opportunity to visit some of Europe’s most charming cities, many of which appear in the novel.

Anderson’s signing coincides with her first visit to California since the novel was released last year.

“Traveling in foreign countries is like a shot of espresso to the soul: It wakes you up, throws you into situations that make you humble while expanding your mind, and opens you to the other,” Anderson said. “I craved such a wake-up shake-up at a time when it just wasn’t possible to get away. The Things We Said in Venice was my creative way to fulfill this wish.”

Join Anderson at The Book Loft for her first U.S. book signing and to hear her read from her latest novel.

Anderson, originally from Solvang, graduated from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School and UC Santa Barbara. She has worked as a freelance journalist, writer and editor. She lives in The Hague, The Netherlands, with her husband and their son. The Things We Said in Venice is her second novel.

The Things We Said in Venice is available at The Book Loft or online.

— Kristin Anderson is an author.