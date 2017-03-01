Friday, June 1 , 2018, 3:56 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Kids Get Writing Tips From Author Lee Wardlaw

Students did their homework by reading some of Wardlaw's books before her visit

Upper Elementary students pictured with author, Lee Wardlaw.
Upper Elementary students pictured with author, Lee Wardlaw. (Montessori Center School)
By Alyssa Morris for Montessori Center School | March 1, 2017 | 3:42 p.m.

Local children’s author Lee Wardlaw made a special visit to students in grades four to six at Montessori Center School in Goleta recently. Wardlaw is a Santa Barbara native and writer of more than 25 books, including the popular series 101 Ways to Bug your ... .

Montessori Center School students prepared for Wardlaw's visit by reading several of her works and discussing her stories with library staff. The author's talk included a Q&A session during which the students could ask her questions in an intimate setting.

“We are very lucky to have such a variety of talented authors living in the Santa Barbara community," said Anne Curtin, the school's librarian.

"By having authors come present at our school, our students receive firsthand knowledge and advice from a person who writes professionally, and are exposed to a wide variety of writing styles and genres,” Curtin said.

Montessori Center School is at 401 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta.

— Alyssa Morris for Montessori Center School.

 

