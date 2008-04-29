Author Leslie Lehr Connects the Lives of Wives

Hear more about "Wife Goes On," a novel about four very different women, at her Borders event.

Prize-winning author and screenwriter Leslie Lehr will discuss and sign her new novel, Wife Goes On, at Borders bookstore, 900 State St., at 7:30 p.m. May 8. {mosimage} In Lehr’s bitingly witty and insightful novel, four very different women are drawn into an unlikely friendship and offer one another humor, healing and hope as they journey through the choppy waters of divorce, and into a new world bursting with possibilities. It’s a club no one wanted to join. But now that they’re here, they’ll make the best of it, proving that in every ending is the spark of a glorious beginning. For more information about the event, call 805.899.3668. Click here for interviews with Lehr, videos, contests and book club guides. Kate Schwab is a Borders district marketing manager.

