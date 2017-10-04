Author Marianne Williamson to Inaugurate Lois & Walter Capps Project with Santa Barbara Talk

Multiple No. 1 New York Times best-selling author Marianne Williamson will deliver a public talk at the Marjorie Luke Theatre on Sunday for the official launch of the Lois & Walter Capps Project, a newly established nonprofit organization based in Santa Barbara.

The talk, which is open to the public through advance registration, will follow a private reception at the home of Lois Capps, co-hosted by family friend Anna Grotenhuis.

The Lois & Walter Capps Project honors the shared legacies of its namesakes, whose service to the Santa Barbara-area community spans more than five decades. Walter Capps was a nationally acclaimed professor of religious studies at UC Santa Barbara for 35 years before being elected to the U.S. Congress in 1996. Following his death nine months into his term in office, his wife, Lois, succeeded him through a special election, and remained in office for 18 years until retiring in 2016.

Now, Lois Capps is focusing on the decidedly nonpartisan vision and mission of the Lois & Walter Capps Project, which seeks “to serve as a seedbed for revitalizing the very roots of American democracy through cross-boundary dialogue among a diversity of perspectives on issues of public concern at the community level.” This timely purpose has attracted the participation of notable individuals from across the political spectrum at a time when the tenor of the national discourse has become bitterly divisive.

Fittingly, Williamson’s remarks are titled, “The American Mind At Its Best,” which references a quote attributed to President Dwight Eisenhower: “The American mind at its best is both liberal and conservative.”

“Today, the psyche of the nation has become bruised,” observes Williamson, a longtime friend of the Capps family. “From the community to the national level, interdependence and commonality among people of diverse beliefs and backgrounds has shifted to chronic opposition and divisiveness. These are unsustainable circumstances in any relationship, let alone within the binding fabric of America.”

Lois Capps explains, “Before any of the political, ideological or various other labels by which we are identified, willfully or otherwise, we are first neighbors — and in our case, sharing a very special community here on the Central Coast. In all my time in Congress, most of the constructive ideas and progress that was made had roots at the community level. In spite of the current national tone, and perhaps in response to it, I feel very hopeful that the opportunities and programs we are putting together might attract a more humane coming-together across differences for the common good.”

— Todd Capps is director of the Lois & Walter Capps Project.