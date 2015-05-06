Author Michael Cervin Delves Into Current Water Crisis in ‘Our World of Water’

The only book about all aspects of water geared for a consumer audience, Our World of Water: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly of Earth’s Most Critical Resource, discusses water from a historical context to its spiritual element, to the present water crisis and looks to our collective future and the inherent value of water, in spite of it being taken for granted.

Beginning with the essential nutrients that water gives us to keep our bodies healthy, author Michael Cervin walks us through the good that comes from pure water — the minerals and trace elements that keep our bodies running smoothly, to the bad — toxic contamination including specific detailed accounts of Hinkley, Calif. (made famous in the film Erin Brockovich) to North Carolina’s military base disaster, Camp Lejeune.

Along the way Cervin discusses:

» The state of municipal water systems

» Behind the scenes look into the world’s oldest water competition

» Water privatization

» The 411 on fluoride

Plus state-on-state lawsuits, water as a spiritual element, and even some of history’s most destructive water impacts including the little known St. Francis Dam catastrophe, one of the worst civil engineering failures in American history.

Lastly, Our World of Water provides practical information about water conservation; simple steps anyone can do to make our world of water better.

Filled with Cervin’s reporting on water over the last decade, Our World of Water is a call to respect and defend our water — to appreciate its awesome power while recognizing its fundamental importance.

Cervin has been the senior editor of BottledWaterWeb for a decade, water judge at the longest running water competition in the world; his TV appearances include Fox News Health and Oasis TV. His water articles have appeared on FoxNews, Santa Barbara News-Press, The Tasting Panel, Draft, Food & Beverage World, The Pacific Coast Business Times, Goldenseal, Vision Magazine, Offbeat Travel, The Big Blend, Exploracation, and the Ventura County Reporter. He has been quoted as a water authority in various media including FoxNews, FoxNewsHealth, Water Quality Products Magazine, Nature Connection Magazine, Hemispheres Magazine, Big Blend Radio, the Herald Mail, OpEd News.com, The Daily Meal and others.

As a dedicated water professional, Cervin has committed that 10 percent of every sale of every book, every time will be distributed to water charities across the globe.

Our World of Water: The Good, the Bad & the Ugly of Earth’s Most Critical Resource is available at Amazon.com, Infinity Publishing and select stores, including The Museum of Berkeley Springs in West Virginia, and Tecolote Books and Healing Circle Natural Health, both in California.