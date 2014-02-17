Local Author Neville Frankel to Lead Discussion of ‘Survival in South Africa Under Apartheid’

"Survival in South Africa Under Apartheid," a free discussion with local author Neville Frankel, will begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Congregation B’nai B’rith, 1000 San Antonio Creed Road in Santa Barbara.

The recently published apartheid-era thriller Bloodlines by Frankel puts a human face on this tumultuous period in South Africa's history. This harrowing, well-reviewed tale illustrates the cost of political upheaval that tears a family asunder for generations.

With historical accuracy and vivid immediacy, Bloodlines captures the day-to-day brutality of apartheid, the rich customs and spirituality of Zulu culture, and the breathtaking beauty and daunting wilds of South Africa. While firmly set in the context of apartheid, Bloodlines raises universal questions about the limits of tolerance and forgiveness, the hold of the past, and the enduring bond between mother and child, regardless of distance or age.

The author discussion and reading will be followed by a dessert reception. Call 805.964.7869 or email [email protected] for more information.

— Louise Crawford represents author Neville Frankel.