Author of State Housing Bill to Address Coalition Confab

The Coastal Housing Coalition (CHC) presents the Fifth Annual 2018 Annual Santa Barbara Housing Conference 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, May 18, at the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St.

The CHC is a nonprofit organization founded in 2005 that is dedicated to finding solutions to the South Coast’s housing crisis and reversing the adverse impacts of the lack of workforce housing is having on the economy, environment, and civic life.

The conference will feature networking, a keynote speaker, educational workshops, exhibits, and panel discussion on timely housing topics and issues. Breakfast, lunch and a post-conference wine and beer reception are included.

Some 250 attendees, including housing providers, developers, business and government leaders, nonprofits, architects, real estate professionals, financial institution managers, and community members are expected.

This year’s keynote speaker is California State Sen. Scott Wiener, author of Senate Bill 35 — the Housing Accountability and Affordability Act.

The bill creates a streamlined approval process for housing, when cities are not meeting housing creation goals required by the Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA), which will expedite the construction of affordable housing in California.

The bill was central to a broad housing package that is anticipated to make it easier to build housing.

In the state Senate, Wiener works to make housing more affordable by confronting California’s housing shortage; to invest in transit systems, including improving and expanding public transit; increase access to healthcare; and support working families.

Elected in November 2016, Wiener represents District 11 in San Francisco. Previously, he served on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and as a deputy city attorney in the San Francisco City Attorney's Office.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Duke University and a law degree from Harvard Law School.

Conference tickets are $110 in advance and $140 at the door, and include breakfast, lunch, educational workshops, networking, trade show, plenary sessions, souvenir program, and wine and beer reception.

Sponsorships are available at $500, $1,000, $3,000, $5,000 and $7,500 (title sponsor), which include tickets, publicity, booth space, banner privileges ... according to sponsor level.

For more information, to register or buy a sponsorship visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3209664 or www.coastalhousingcoalition.org, email [email protected], or phone 570-1250.

— Rochelle Rose for Coastal Housing Coalition.