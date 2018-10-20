Author, Poet, Activist to Speak at SBCC

Cherríe Moraga, an internationally recognized poet, playwright, author and activist, will speak at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 in the Garvin Theatre at SBCC. She will be available for a book signing, 5:15-5:45 p.m.

Born in Los Angeles, Moraga began work as a professional writer by co-editing (with Gloria Anzaldúa) the avant-garde feminist anthology This Bridge Called My Back: Writings by Radical Women of Color.

As a political and literary essayist, Moraga has published several collections of writings including A Xicana Codex of Changing Consciousness; Loving in The War Years: Lo que nunca pasó por sus labios; The Last Generation; and Waiting in the Wings: Portrait of a Queer Motherhood.

"Cherrie is a tireless advocate for creating and promoting narratives that represent the full multiplicity of the Latino/a experience, including its beauty, its fuerza,” said Clara Oropeza, professor of English in the Multi-Literacy English Program.

“I’m excited for our students and the community to witness Cherrie’s courage, passion and brilliance in person," she said.

Moraga is the recipient of the United States Artist Rockefeller Fellowship for Literature, the American Studies Association Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Lambda Foundation’s Pioneer award.

As a playwright, she has received two Fund for New American Plays Awards, the NEA’s Playwrights’ Fellowship, as well as a Drama-logue and Critics Circle Award, and the Pen West Award.

She has published three volumes of plays: Heroes & Saints & Other Plays; The Hungry Woman/Heart of the Earth and Watsonville/Circle in the Dirt.

In 2017, Moraga premiered and directed her newest work The Mathematics of Love at Brava Theater Center in San Francisco.

For some 20 years, Moraga served as an artist in residence in the Department of Theater and Performance Studies at Stanford University.

There she mentored a generation of now-published writers and professional playwrights who credit Moraga as one of their most influential teachers.

In 2017, she began her tenure as a professor in the Department of English at UCSB. Recently, Moraga completed a new literary memoir, Native County of the Heart, to be published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux in the spring.

Moraga was one of the women featured in Makers: Women Who Make America, a 2013 PBS documentary about the struggle for women's equality in America during the last five decades of the 20th century.

To view her segment, visit https://cherriemoraga.com/videos/Xeri/CherrieMakers.mp4?autoplay=autoplay&controls=controls. For more about Moraga, go to cherriemoraga.com.

Moraga‘s talk is sponsored by the SBCC Center for Equity and Social Justice and Multi-literacy English Transfer Program.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.